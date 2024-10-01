Oilers cut five more players from roster as season nears

The Edmonton Oilers’ NHL roster is coming into view as the team has yet again cut five players.

Following a surprisingly entertaining preseason shootout win against the Vancouver Canucks, accentuated by a hilarious Draisaitl winner, the Oilers took a knife to the roster sheet and assigned more players.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed after practice on Monday that the team had placed the following players on waivers:

Ben Gleason (D)

Lane Pederson (C)

Philip Kemp (D)

Collin Delia (G)

Centerman James Hamblin was also assigned to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

This has a significant impact on some of the team’s fiercest roster battles. Having both Pederson and Hamblin cut means that the fight for the fourth-line centre position is down to veteran Derek Ryan and the upstart Noah Philp. At this point, it’s a coin flip on who could take that position on opening night against the Winnipeg Jets next week.

On the blue line, it appears that PTO defenceman Travis Dermott will be given a good, long look. He’s been solid for the team throughout the preseason and may soon earn himself an NHL contract with the club. Meanwhile, Josh Brown and Troy Stecher are locked in a battle for a third-pair spot next to Brett Kulak. Though Brown has not looked great in training camp, it appears he does have the upper hand for now.

Delia going down shouldn’t surprise anybody, but it is a look at how the Oilers view their goaltending depth. Olivier Rodrigue is still with the NHL club, indicating that he will be the first call-up option if one of Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard goes down with an injury.

Knoblauch said a few more rounds of cuts are still expected to come before Sunday. One of those cuts should come following tomorrow night’s game against the Seattle Kraken, which has a start time of 8 pm MT.