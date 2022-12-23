Oilers connections are all over Canada's Spengler Cup entry

Surely, Canada will be sporting their traditional red and white set-up at the 2022 Spengler Cup over the holidays, but a half-dozen or so teammates would probably be okay with some orange and blue.

That’s because of the 25 players set to represent Canada at the annual Christmastime tournament in Davos, Switzerland, six have ties to the Edmonton Oilers.

That’s nearly a quarter of the club set to skate in the tournament’s return from December 26 to 31, including Riley Nash, Brendan Perlini, David Desharnais, Tyler Ennis, Colton Sceviour, and Alan Quine.

Each was named to the Canadian roster released Thursday.

Perlini, who currently plays for the Chicago Wolves, played 23 games for the Oilers last season, netting four goals and one assist. Desharnais also played one season in Edmonton, netting four points (two goals, two assists) in 18 games.

Ennis spent parts of two seasons with the Oilers, netting four points (two goals, two assists) in nine games after being acquired from the Ottawa Senators at the 2020 NHL Trade Deadline and adding nine points (three goals, six assists) in 30 skates in 2020-21.

Sceviour played 35 games in Oil Country last season, recording two goals and three assists.

Nash was selected by the Oilers in the first round (No. 21) of the 2007 NHL Draft, but never suited up for Edmonton. Instead, he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in 2010 for the second-round pick used to draft defenceman Martin Marincin.

Quine played seven games for the Bakersfield Condors, Edmonton’s American Hockey League affiliate, in 2020-21.

Canada is in a group with host HC Davos and HC Sparta Prague in the preliminary round of the tournament, which begins on Boxing Day.

The Spengler Cup is internationally recognized as the oldest club tournament in the world. It was not played in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.