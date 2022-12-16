SportsHockeyOilers

McDavid calls out NHL after Oilers OT goal gets confusingly waived off

Dec 16 2022, 4:58 pm
Edmonton Oilers/Sportsnet

Connor McDavid seems just as confused as any when it comes to the NHL rulebook.

The Edmonton Oilers captain was more than puzzled after the potential game-winning overtime goal against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night was netted by his squad, only to be waived off after review.

“The league has got to clarify some of these rules,” McDavid told media postgame. “You know, what’s a kick? What’s offside? What’s goalie interference? It kind of depends on the night I guess. Disappointing obviously. Obviously, we should never have even let it get to that point. Just disappointing.

“Since I was a kid, I thought if you had possession of the puck it’s onside. If I have possession or not, I guess that’s the judgement call. Either way, players just want some clarity on some of these rules. We’ve been burned on a few kicks and stuff like that and Calgary had the situation last year in the playoffs. It kind of goes back a long way not understanding some of the rules of our own game.

“It’s kind of funny I guess.”

McDavid hauled the puck over the Blues’ blue line before a set of broken plays led Leon Draisaitl to tap the would-be game-winner by St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Only not.

“Edmonton’s Connor McDavid preceded the puck into the offensive zone without possession and control and, therefore, was in an off-side position prior to Leon Draisaitl’s goal,” the League explained in its review.

According to Rule 38.9, “the standard for overturning the call in the event of a ‘goal’ call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

Suffice it to say, McDavid wasn’t happy with the ruling, particularly after dropping the contest, which they led 3-2 in the final minutes of regulation.

“Obviously we can’t let it get to that point, up by two with 10 minutes left and then a power play left with a minute left,” McDavid said. “Should never have even been in that situation.”

