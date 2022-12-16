Connor McDavid seems just as confused as any when it comes to the NHL rulebook.

The Edmonton Oilers captain was more than puzzled after the potential game-winning overtime goal against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night was netted by his squad, only to be waived off after review.

"Disappointing." Connor McDavid sums up tonight’s 4-3 shootout loss to the Blues. pic.twitter.com/nmER9b0HVb — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 16, 2022

“The league has got to clarify some of these rules,” McDavid told media postgame. “You know, what’s a kick? What’s offside? What’s goalie interference? It kind of depends on the night I guess. Disappointing obviously. Obviously, we should never have even let it get to that point. Just disappointing.

“Since I was a kid, I thought if you had possession of the puck it’s onside. If I have possession or not, I guess that’s the judgement call. Either way, players just want some clarity on some of these rules. We’ve been burned on a few kicks and stuff like that and Calgary had the situation last year in the playoffs. It kind of goes back a long way not understanding some of the rules of our own game.

“It’s kind of funny I guess.”

Connor McDavid was asked if he was shocked at the Oilers GWG in OT being called back on an offside call. Do you think this was the right call? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7D8P6K2YH7 — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) December 16, 2022

McDavid hauled the puck over the Blues’ blue line before a set of broken plays led Leon Draisaitl to tap the would-be game-winner by St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Only not.

“Edmonton’s Connor McDavid preceded the puck into the offensive zone without possession and control and, therefore, was in an off-side position prior to Leon Draisaitl’s goal,” the League explained in its review.

According to Rule 38.9, “the standard for overturning the call in the event of a ‘goal’ call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

Was Connor McDavid offside on the Edmonton Oilers disallowed overtime goal? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/sINFKMNJzZ — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 16, 2022

Suffice it to say, McDavid wasn’t happy with the ruling, particularly after dropping the contest, which they led 3-2 in the final minutes of regulation.

“Obviously we can’t let it get to that point, up by two with 10 minutes left and then a power play left with a minute left,” McDavid said. “Should never have even been in that situation.”