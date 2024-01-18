Oilers goalie Campbell starting to find his game in the AHL

It has been tough sledding for Jack Campbell since the Edmonton Oilers sent him to the AHL in November, but things seem to be improving recently.

The 32-year-old veteran had a nightmare start to the season, posting a 1-4-0 record through his first five NHL games this season and a dismal .873 save percentage before being waived down to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

Things didn’t look like they would get much better for Campbell after some early stumbles in the minors, but his play of late has been encouraging. He has won each of his last three games and has posted an overall save percentage of .941 over that stretch.

Soup stopped 32 and Neemo had two points as the team bounced back. 🎥Roll those @therealgasc highlights! pic.twitter.com/TNG3JnOeBf — Bakersfield Condors (@Condors) January 18, 2024

It’s hard to say if this will be enough to warrant a recall back to the Oilers. Stuart Skinner has found his game in the Edmonton net, and backup Calvin Pickard has steadied the waters during a franchise-record 11-game winning streak.

Logic would dictate that the team would not want to make any big changes to the roster while they are on this streak. The only changes that the Oilers seem open to making right now are up front, with Sam Gagner returning from injury tonight and Dylan Holloway expected to make his way back sooner rather than later.

If Campbell keeps up the strong play, it could change Oilers GM Ken Holland’s plans for the upcoming trade deadline. Many think the team could be in the market for another goaltender to play alongside Skinner down the stretch and into the playoffs. Campbell would represent an option for which Holland would not need to give up assets.

No matter the timeline, all Campbell can do is continue to play well with the Condors and hope to eventually earn a call back to the NHL.