Oilers' Campbell clears waivers; what's next?

The Edmonton Oilers have officially sent down veteran goaltender Jack Campbell to the AHL after he cleared waivers earlier this morning, so what is next for the team?

When Campbell signed a five-year deal with an AAV of $5 million in the summer of 2022, it was supposed to mark the end of Edmonton’s goaltending troubles. Instead, just over a year later, the situation is as murky as ever.

Campbell and Hunt clear — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 8, 2023

The team still has sophomore goalie Stuart Skinner to start games, but that doesn’t provide much comfort when you realize that his numbers have been worse than Campbell’s to start the season. AHL farmhand Calvin Pickard has been called up to act as the team’s backup, but again, his previous NHL numbers don’t suggest he will be the calming presence the Oilers desperately need between the pipes.

Outside of those names, the only other internal option is rookie Olivier Rodrigue, who has good numbers with the Bakersfield Condors this season but has never appeared in an NHL game. It’s looking more and more like the team will have to look for an external option either through trade or be patient and hope somebody already in the organization decides to take the reigns.

While being sent to the AHL is certainly a significant demotion for Campbell, it doesn’t necessarily signal that he’s played his last game for the Oilers. Condors head coach Colin Chaulk appeared on OilersNow with Bob Stauffer on Tuesday night and mentioned his strategy for handling Campbell in the AHL.

“[Campbell] is probably going to [start] two to three games on this road trip,” said Chaulk. “We’re just going to try to help him and, at the same time, hold him accountable.”

It sounds like Campbell won’t have much time to sit and think about the demotion. Getting into game action is perhaps the best thing for the 31-year-old as he tries to get his confidence back on track.

The Oilers, on the other hand, are entering a part of their schedule that they absolutely need to bank some points on. Skinner is expected to get the bulk of the start, but Pickard could get a game or two to show his stuff.

Trade rumours have been plenty in Edmonton. One of the latest reports has connected the Oilers to St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington. That would be quite a difficult trade from a cap perspective.

If things continue to spiral out of control for the Oilers, and GM Ken Holland is not able to consummate a trade for a new starter, there is definitely a path back to the NHL for Campbell, given he performs well.

As of now, the only thing the Oilers can do is wait and hope that their season doesn’t wither away in the process.