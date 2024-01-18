Gagner returns to Oilers lineup tonight for first game in nearly a month

The Edmonton Oilers will have a familiar face back in the lineup tonight.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters this morning that veteran forward Sam Gagner will make his return against the Seattle Kraken.

Adam Erne will take warmup but is not expected to play.

Gagner has missed 10 games after getting injured in mid-December and experiencing concussion-like symptoms. He was recently cleared to return to play.

The 34-year-old has surpassed expectations this season after signing a cheap one-year deal with the Oilers back in October.

He has four goals and nine points in 18 games this season, making him one of the more productive members of the bottom six.

Evander Kane was banged up against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night, but Knoblauch does expect him to be back in the lineup tonight as well.

It’s not quite known which line Gagner will play on tonight. Considering Erne is coming out, it could mean the team is trying to ease him back into play.

If he does play on the fourth line, it will most likely be with James Hamblin and Connor Brown.

No other lineup changes have been announced by the team. The top six appears like it will remain intact, and the defensive pairs will stay static once again.

Stuart Skinner will get the nod between the pipes. The 24-year-old has a 5-2-0 record in seven career games against the Kraken.

Edmonton is gunning for their 12th straight victory and could potentially pass the LA Kings to take over third place in the Pacific Division.