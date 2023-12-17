Jack Campbell pulled in latest AHL start as Oilers goalie troubles continue

Things continue to get worse for Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell in the AHL.

The veteran goaltender has been with the Bakersfield Condors for over a month now and he still hasn’t been able to find his game. Campbell was pulled in his latest start on Saturday night against the Coachella Valley Firebirds after allowing four goals on 21 shots.

It was certainly a night to forget for the 32-year-old as he is quickly seeing his path back to the NHL get more clouded with each passing game.

birds take the lead 2-1🔥 pic.twitter.com/K1ykyZPyE4 — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 17, 2023

SEPPS FIRST GOAL OF THE SEASON 🔥 we lead 4-1 pic.twitter.com/N0MElZUj8s — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 17, 2023

Oilers prospect Olivier Rodrigue came on in relief during the second period and closed out the game allowing a single goal in a 5-2 loss.

This continued poor play was not what the Oilers seemed to expect when they initially sent down Campbell. Reporting around the matter seemed to imply that the team wanted to give Campbell at least one more chance in the NHL before moving on to external options.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the team was planning on calling up Campbell earlier this month, but a bad game against the Texas Stars caused management to reconsider.

This is a problem for the Oilers as they do not have a strong backup for Stuart Skinner and could risk burning out the sophomore goaltender with too many games this season. Calvin Pickard has been the team’s backup goalie of late but the results have been mixed. The journeyman backup most recently posted a .872 save percentage in a 5-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Whatever Oilers GM Ken Holland decides to do, it will have to come sooner rather than later. The team is sitting five points back of the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference and has a difficult three-game road trip through New York before the holidays.

The clock is ticking and an in-house solution doesn’t appear to be coming any time soon.