Edmonton sure does adore its Oilers — and its 50/50 tickets. The Oilers Foundation 50/50 pot has surpassed $800,000, and the puck hasn’t even dropped for the Western Conference Final yet.

Winning the jackpot is the dream, but nabbing tickets also gives you the chance to score some wicked prizes.

In addition to the jackpot, early-bird draws were also held every day until the pot is drawn on June 6. Early-bird draws include $25,000 in cash, a Scotiabank Suite for 12 for an Oilers home game for the 2022- 23 season plus a $1,000 food and beverage credit, two lower bowl tickets to an Oilers 2022 round three playoff home game, a $20,000 shopping spree at The Brick, and so much more.

You might also like: Oilers fans lost it over Woodcroft waiting for Sutter after winning the Battle of Alberta

Woodcroft is getting the full meme treatment and Oilers fans are here for it

Connor McDavid could buy ALL these Edmonton homes with his $13M salary

Tickets can be purchased by individuals 18 years or older, located within Alberta at the time of purchase, through the Oilers website.

Fans can select from the following four ticket pack options:

$5 for one

$10 for 10

$20 for 80

$50 for 250

It’s Western Conference Final game day which means BIG PRIZES up for grabs with the #OilersMega5050 in support of @SpecialOedm @EDSSociety & @WSAF1953 in honour of #Oilers legend Joey Moss! 🎟 https://t.co/WOZNGhGMk6 pic.twitter.com/nmRMfo83AC — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) May 31, 2022

The last mega-pot saw one lucky Albertan take home a cool $4,599,250. Just the dream right there!

Game 1 of the Oilers vs. Avalanche series goes tonight in Denver, with puck drop set for 6 pm MT.