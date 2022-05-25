Someone's rich today after Oilers 50/50 jackpot peaks at massive $9.2M

Edmonton sure does adore its Oilers — and its 50/50 tickets. The Oilers Foundation 50/50 jackpot surpassed $9 million, and a lucky Albertan is now a multimillionaire.

During last night’s 5-3 Game 4 win over the Calgary Flames, the Oilers Foundation 50/50 pot ended up at nearly $9.2 million as part of a multi-day raffle.

So if you got your hands on ticket A-127008929, you are one lucky Albertan, netting nearly $4.6 million take-home!

Alberta’s newest multi-millionaire is… The #Oilers fan with ticket A-127008929! Congrats, you’ve just cashed in on $4,599,250 with the #OilersMega5050! 🤭 We’re also RIGHT BACK AT IT tomorrow with a new 50/50 raffle running ’til the end of the #BattleOfAlberta series! 👇 pic.twitter.com/zVoktpMRL6 — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) May 25, 2022

Just yesterday afternoon the jackpot blew past the $6 million mark, Edmonton Oilers fans love their 50/50 draws quite like no other fan base!

The last mega-pot saw one lucky Albertan take home a cool $3,384,360. Just the dream right there!

In addition to the jackpot, early-bird draws were also held every day until the pot was drawn on May 24. Early-bird draws included $50,000 in cash, a Scotiabank Suite for 12 for an Oilers home game for the 2022- 23 season plus a $1,000 food & beverage credit, two lower bowl tickets to an Oilers 2022 round two playoff home game, and so much more.

If you didn’t nab tickets this go around, don’t worry! Another pot from today, May 25 until the end of Round 2 is now open and currently just over $115,000 and growing.

Tickets can be purchased by individuals 18 years or older, located within Alberta at the time of purchase, through the Oilers website.

Fans can select from the following four ticket pack options:

$5 for one

$10 for 10

$20 for 80

$50 for 250

The Oilers currently lead the series against the Calgary Flames 3-1, with the chance to take the series when they visit the Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledom on Thursday, May 26 at 7:30 pm.