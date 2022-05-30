Woodcroft is getting the full meme treatment and Oilers fans are here for it

Oilers fans were already obsessed with Jay Woodcroft patiently waiting to see Darryl Sutter after winning the Battle of Alberta, so much so that Woodcroft’s “power stance” has become a meme of its own.

It all happened right after Connor McDavid netted the game-winning goal in overtime last Thursday, pushing the Oilers past the Flames to win the game 5-4 and the series 4-1.

After a short celebration, Woodcroft could be seen swinging the door of the bench quite aggressively, walking over to the Flames bench, and then holding onto the board and putting his other hand on his hip while he waited to see Sutter.

It was a moment many Oilers fans absolutely went wild over and it has since been completely memefied.

My first attempt at the Woodcroft meme. How did I do?#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/GToDnaNtoy — Stephen Vani 🇺🇦 (@SjVani92) May 29, 2022

Actual photographic evidence of Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft claiming the Donut Mill on their way back from Calgary. #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/2Ad7zf3Zz6 pic.twitter.com/WC518FhFwJ — paje (@n0r2y) May 28, 2022

Jay Woodcroft tries to swing a deal with Go Auto Employee of the year.#WhereIsWoody #Oilers #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/aIffkWT0ao — X – Glen Mah – #LetsGoOilers (@GlenMah) May 29, 2022

woodcroft petting the bison (do not try this at home) pic.twitter.com/oQ4waSVv3Z — 🔪🔪 (@oilygifs) May 28, 2022

Game 1 of the Oilers vs. Avalanche series goes Tuesday night in Denver with puck drop set for 6 pm MT.

We will fully be cheering for the boys in orange and blue, but we lowkey can’t wait to see what Woodcroft does at the game, too.