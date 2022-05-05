Edmonton is blessed with having Connor McDavid on the Oilers, and we totally get the $13 million price tag that comes with having him.

With the big price tag comes the opportunity to inhabit some of Edmonton’s most luxurious homes.

We rounded up some mansions around the city that could be bought with that big ole sum of $13 million, according to McDavid’s current contract via CapFriendly.

You might also like: Someone put a #29 by the Whitemud and we're into the Draisaitl Oilers playoff fever

Edmonton named the best city in Canada for its work and life balance

Fort Edmonton Park opens this month and these are the top things to do

Living Space: 6,094 square feet

6,094 square feet Unique Features: Sub-terrain indoor sports court with an attached sports lounge, rooftop patio, second-level balcony, and city and river valley views. Four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Oh, and it’s also in the same neighbourhood as McDavid’s actual house.

Sub-terrain indoor sports court with an attached sports lounge, rooftop patio, second-level balcony, and city and river valley views. Four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Oh, and it’s also in the same neighbourhood as McDavid’s actual house. Money left: $9,105,000

Living Space: 6,500 square feet

6,500 square feet Unique Features: Five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a fully finished walkout basement with a gym, wet bar, and home theatre. The lot has a sports court and has undergone more than $300,000 in landscaping.

Five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a fully finished walkout basement with a gym, wet bar, and home theatre. The lot has a sports court and has undergone more than $300,000 in landscaping. Money left: $6,287,000

Living Space: 5,600 square feet

5,600 square feet Unique Features: Overlooking the North Saskatchewan River, this home has a den/library that features floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, and a wet bar just off the main living room with a glass-bottom floor to view the wine room. The pad also has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Overlooking the North Saskatchewan River, this home has a den/library that features floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, and a wet bar just off the main living room with a glass-bottom floor to view the wine room. The pad also has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Money left: $4,257,001

Living Space: 5,500 square feet

5,500 square feet Unique Features: Built-in library, open tread curved staircase, full walk-in closets, baths and built-in desks in all the secondary bedrooms. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home also backs onto a pond.

Built-in library, open tread curved staircase, full walk-in closets, baths and built-in desks in all the secondary bedrooms. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home also backs onto a pond. Money left: $2,607,001

Living Space: 5,559 square feet

5,559 square feet Unique Features: A third-floor loft with deck access, cathedral ceilings, a spiral staircase to the home’s second level, recreation room in the basement and spectacular ravine views in addition to its six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

A third-floor loft with deck access, cathedral ceilings, a spiral staircase to the home’s second level, recreation room in the basement and spectacular ravine views in addition to its six bedrooms and four bathrooms. Money left: $418,201

McDavid could purchase these five luxe Edmonton mansions and still have $418,201 in the bank as a nice *little* financial cushion. If you are curious about what McDavid is set to earn next season, it’s a comfortable $12 million bucks.