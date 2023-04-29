Huge Oilers playoffs 50/50 jackpot swells to $3.7M ahead of Game 6

The multi-day Edmonton Oilers 50/50 jackpot climbed to more than $3.7 million Saturday morning ahead of big Game 6 against the LA Kings in Los Angeles.

The 50/50 raffle is in support of the Ben Stelter Fund and the Alberta Cancer Foundation, and this go-around, there are a ton of perks. For example, those that purchase $25 or more in 50/50 tickets will receive one of three Oilers collectible cups to be picked up at participating Safeway and Sobeys locations.

Those who claim their cups can enter an additional contest for a chance to win $10,000.

You might also like: BOTH Oilers tailgate watch parties will be open this Saturday

Oilers fans give standing ovation for Kane's cancer-fighting buddy Cecily

Oilers fever sweeps Edmonton: "Play La Bamba, Baby!" added to city sign

There is also an Oilers Playoff Bonus Raffle, which provides an option to purchase a $20 Playoff Bonus raffle ticket for a chance to win a growing jackpot to be drawn on June 19 — after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

As of 10:50 am on April 29, that total was past a cool $1.73 million.

If you want to splurge a little for a good cause and buy $100 or more in 50/50 tickets, you will receive $25 off at Boston Pizza and a $25 Sports Bet from Play Alberta.

The multi-day raffle runs until 11 pm of the Oilers’ first-round playoff series.

The early bird prizes heading into today’s game include an autographed Zach Hyman jersey, two lower bowl tickets to an Oilers Game during the next regular season, and a crispy $10,000 cash.

We are loving this playoff run here in YEG, and you certainly have to check out the new Rogers Place mural along with the newest watch party location at the Oilers Fan Park.