Oilers 50/50 ends soon and the main jackpot just blew past $3M

The huge Edmonton Oilers 50/50 raffle is about to bow out for Round 2 against the Vancouver Canucks, and the main jackpot just surged past a cool $3,000,000.

The Round 2 50/50 raffle will support local organizations, such as the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation, Food Banks Alberta, and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF).

⚠️ JACKPOT HITS $3 MILLION ⚠️ The current #Oilers Playoffs 50/50 raffle closes tonight at 11pm so get your tickets now for a shot at this life-changing grand prize while also supporting @StolleryKids, @FoodBanksAB & the EOCF! 🙌 🎟 https://t.co/i1VyqGTcnc pic.twitter.com/KmSskDulfI — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) May 14, 2024

The multi-day raffle will run until 11 pm following Game 4, and the current raffle already featured 18 wicked early-bird prizes, including concert tickets, gift cards, multiple cash prizes, signed merchandise, a Ford Bronco and a Ford Mustang.

A new addition to this year’s 50/50 is the option to buy a $20 playoff bonus raffle ticket for a chance to win a growing jackpot to be drawn on June 26 — after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The current Oilers Playoff Bonus jackpot is nearing a whopping $1.5 million, and that is some BIG money. We can only imagine what the grand total will be!

Those who buy $100 in 50/50 tickets will also receive $25 for Boston Pizza and a $25 Sports Bet for Play Alberta.

Oilers fans go absolutely bananas for the raffle, with the Round 1 jackpot growing to more than $2.3 million, and the lucky winner taking home more than $1.1 million.

If you have full-blown playoff fever, check out our roundup of ways to enjoy the games for free or cheap in Edmonton. Go, Oilers, go!