MacTavish's advice to Oilers: "Get your balls on the crest"

The Edmonton Oilers have been lacking intensity through the first three games of their series versus the Vancouver Canucks.

While the Canucks have played solid, the Oilers have been beating themselves in many ways, and find themselves trailing the series 2-1 as a result. A much better effort for a full 60 minutes is needed tonight if they hope to even things up, and to do that, former Oilers coach, general manager, and Stanley Cup winner Craig MacTavish offered up an old quote from a former leader of his on what they need to do to make that happen.

“We have time to correct our game,” MacTavish said yesterday to Bob Stauffer on Oilers NOW. “As maybe the best leader in the history of sports, Mark Messier said to our group at one time, ‘It’s time to get your balls on the crest of your jerseys and go play the game.’ Message received, Mark.

“There really is nothing worse, or should not be worse of a feeling for a player than if you’re not involved in the game offensively or physically. There’s plenty of ways you can make a contribution in playoff hockey without scoring a goal or getting an assist. In my opinion, we have far too many guys that at the end of the game, take their jersey off and don’t really participate or contribute to the overall performance of the group. That can’t happen if you’re going to win.”

While the quote from Messier is quite funny, it also explains the mentality he and the Oilers had, which allowed them to win five Stanley Cups from 1984 to 1990. There is no denying MacTavish’s comments regarding far too many players not contributing thus far, and if they hope to not only win Game 4 tonight, but also the series as a whole, they will need plenty more from several individuals.