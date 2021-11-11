Some of our favourite Edmonton summer patios are thankfully still hanging around, even as the colder months approach.

Many of these patios have heaters to keep us warm so that we can continue to enjoy outdoor dining. Some are even covered, making them completely winterized.

Here are 10 excellent covered and heated patios in Edmonton to seek out for anyone looking to dine al fresco no matter what season it is.

Offering seasonal fare and craft cocktails, across the street from the Old Strathcona Farmers Market is Boxer Albertan Kitchen & Bar.

They do have a spectacular rooftop bar available for semi-private event bookings, but they also have a one-of-a-kind experience in the winter. Boxer has winter domes available to reserve for comfortably drinking and dining in a winter wonderland.

Address: 10315 83 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-760-4567

Little Brick is a quaint cafe, general store, and event space with a food, cocktail, and specialty coffee menu that rivals other spots in Edmonton.

The grassy area surrounding this brick building is the best way to enjoy it, and now the space can be enjoyed all year long. They’ve installed a hexadome tent with picnic tables, fire pits, and heaters.

Address: 10004 90 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-705-1230

This throwback eatery with retro cocktails and southern barbecue made in-house and from scratch has one of the best patios in the city. Covered by umbrellas, sitting at the picnic tables on this large patio is the ideal way to dive into some of the best BBQ in Edmonton. They keep this covered patio open as long as possible, so bundle up and get over there before the snow comes.

Address: 10184 104 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-540-5369

Baijiu, the outrageously popular cocktail bar located in the heart of Edmonton, also has a semi-secret, not-so-secret patio in the back. Surrounded by the exposed brick of the building, this patio has an urban meets tropical vibe with tables covered by umbrellas and fireplaces to keep you warm.

If all of this doesn’t keep you warm, the downtown views, ambitious food menu, and original cocktails will.

Address: 10359 104 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-421-7060

A growing trend in Edmonton seems to be finding ways to dine outdoors in the middle of winter. Riverside Bistro has a winter patio unlike any other, with panoramic views overlooking the river valley, all from an igloo.

It’s not a traditional igloo, but a frosty winter dome that keeps you cozy and warm with heating and a warm blanket. It’s the perfect romantic winter evening, all in the Courtyard by Marriott Downtown.

Address: 1 Thornton Court NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-423-9999

The Cafe Bicyclette is a perfect example of the growing winter patio culture here in Edmonton. With French-inspired food, drink, and coffee culture, the patio here is heated during the winter months.

There are also umbrellas and fireplaces to cover you and keep you warm on this uniquely designed wood-framed exterior space.

Address: 8627 91 Street, Edmonton

Phone: 587-524-8090

The large umbrellas at Meat protect the patio so well it’s an entirely covered outdoor space. The bright and contemporary smokehouse serves up incredible BBQ and the patio here is a great place to enjoy it.

Located in the heart of Old Strathcona, the people watching at Meat is pretty much as good as it gets.

Address: 8216 104 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 587-520-6338

This is another Edmonton spot on this list that offers igloo-style dining. A beloved Italian eatery inspired by Italian markets, Tiramisu Bistro can now serve its classic dishes in an entirely new way.

Book your igloo today and enjoy outdoor winter dining for brunch, lunch, or in the evening for dinner under the stars.

Address: 10750 124 Street, Edmonton

Phone: 780-452-3393

Pip has one of the best brunches in the coyote, but also one of the best dinner and cocktail menus. Luckily for those that like to sit outside cozied up and warmed by a fireplace, it also has an incredible outdoor patio.

Two different fireplaces warm the space here until it gets just too cold to sit out there comfortably.

Address: 10403 83 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-760-4747

MKT is a massive upscale experience wrapped up in a casual, genuine atmosphere and the outdoor seating experience is top-notch.

When sitting outside, not only are you in the heart of the Whyte Avenue Entertainment District, but you’re surrounded by fireplaces, covered by umbrellas, and served by friendly staff.

Address: 8101 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-439-2337

