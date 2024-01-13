Fire destroys Northern Bear Golf Course's country club

The country club at the Northern Bear Golf Course just outside of Sherwood Park was destroyed by a fire early Saturday morning.

Crews responded shortly after 3 am to fire alarms at Northern Bear Golf Course and upon arrival found the southeast side of the club house on fire with flames coming out of the roof.

Within a short timeframe clubhouse was fully involved and crews were fighting a defensive fire in very difficult fire conditions said Dana Terry, Deputy Chief, Operations Strathcona County Emergency Services.



Temperature was -40°C with significant wind chill during the blaze, with response including three squads, five tankers and fire prevention investigators.

Shift change is currently underway with new crews replacing the night shift, and officials say the extreme cold has created issues with frozen pump ports and lines.

Fire prevention has stated the cause is under investigation and will be viewing the scene now that the sun is up.

No injuries were reported.

Just last year the course was crowned one of the best in Canada, landing at #35 on Score Golf’s 2023 Best Public Courses in Canada.