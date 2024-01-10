Alberta city named one of the most popular moving destinations in Canada

Whether people are packing up and moving for its calm streets or more affordable housing prices, one small Alberta city welcomed newcomers in 2023, according to the latest U-Haul Growth Index.

The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled according to the net gain (or loss) of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a province or city, versus departing from that province or city, in a calendar year.

Migration trends data is compiled from well over 2.5 million one-way U-Haul trucks, trailers and U-Box moving container transactions that occur annually across Canada and the US.

Three spots in Alberta made the list, with Camrose landing at #25, the second year in a row the small city made the cut.

Calgary took the top spot, followed by Sherbrooke in Quebec, and Edmonton, with both YYC and YEG making the list after failing to do so last year.

The explosion of people moving to Alberta’s two largest cities helped the province blast from last to first place in the moving company’s annual growth province rankings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Camrose (@cityofcamrose)

“We first noticed a strong trend of U-Haul customers moving into Alberta in 2020 because of the affordable housing, and since then the province has continued attracting residents and bringing in new jobs,” stated Naga Chennamsetty, U-Haul area district vice president of Western Canada, in a news release.

“Cities like Calgary and Edmonton saw a good influx of new residents again in 2023,” Chennamsetty added.

People are really flocking to Alberta, and one province, in particular, is losing residents to come to the Wild Rose province- – according to Statistics Canada, roughly 75% of BC’s interprovincial migrant attrition went to Alberta in the latest quarter.

In Alberta, 51.1% of all one-way U-Haul customers in 2023 were arriving in the province, while 48.9% were leaving. Compared to 2022, this is a 1.6% increase in arrivals versus departures.