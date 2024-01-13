A major Canadian airport is set to have a wind chill of -64°C this weekend

Extreme cold is hugging Western Canada with especially brutal temperatures, with one major international airport predicted to see a wind chill of -64°C this weekend.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the Edmonton International Airport is in store to see -46°C Friday night with a wind chill of -58°C, creating “hazardous frostbite conditions.”

The mind-blowing -64°C wind chill is in the cards for Saturday night, thanks to a 15 km/h wind on top of the -51°C low, per ECCC. The daytime high won’t be very pretty either, with sunshine in the forecast but a high of -40°C.

The extreme cold has wreaked havoc on arrivals and departures at airports in Edmonton, alongside airports across Western Canada.

YEG has been brutally hit by the polar vortex this week– according to the weather website WX-Now, the city was one of the coldest places on Earth on Friday.