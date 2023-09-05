Canada's largest Nike flagship store is opening later this year in Edmonton

More and more brands are looking to set up shop in West Edmonton Mall, with an enormous Nike flagship location set to open later this year.

The massive new store, located on the main level across from the Ice Palace, will replace three stores that formerly occupied the area. It was formerly filled by Forever 21, which has since shut its stores in Canada, as well as Volcom and Kawaii Alley, which relocated to other parts of the mall.

In total, the new Nike store will occupy 27,837 square feet of space in the mall, making it the largest Nike flagship store in Canada.

Canada’s first Nike flagship store opened in 2021 at Toronto’s Yorkdale Shopping Centre, and another store is currently under construction at the Montreal Eaton Centre. Retail Insider reports that more Nike stores are expected to open in the country, with a fourth location set to open soon at CF Chinook Centre in Calgary.

Daily Hive reached out to West Edmonton Mall for an opening date for the new Nike location but had not heard back at the time of publication; however, a sign on the wall covering construction says the store will open by this coming holiday season.