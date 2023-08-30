Italian luxury brand Moncler to open a store in West Edmonton Mall

Italian luxury brand Moncler is expanding its Canadian presence with a new standalone location set to open in West Edmonton Mall.

The store, currently under construction according to Retail Insider, will be the brand’s first in Alberta and, at 4,000 square feet, the largest location in Canada. Moncler will occupy the spaces formerly occupied by Kate Spade and Lacoste, which were recently relocated inside the mall.

The store will join several other luxury brands in this part of the mall, which includes Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, and Saint Laurent, which have all opened in the last four years.

Moncler was founded in 1952 in Monestier-de-Clermont, a small village in the mountains near Grenoble, focusing on sports clothing for the mountain, its website says. The company is known for its renowned down jacket and outerwear, designed to offer high resistance and protection against harsh climates, put to the test in a variety of expeditions.

Moncler also owns Stone Island, an Italian luxury menswear brand.

With Edmonton’s chilly climate, it’s safe to say that this location will do well. Two luxury outerwear stores can already be found inside West Edmonton Mall, including Canada Goose and Moose Knuckles.

The luxury brand opened its first Canadian store in Toronto in 2014, soon expanding to the Vancouver International Airport, then opening a second standalone location in Toronto in 2016. Once open, the West Edmonton Mall store will become Moncler’s fourth standalone location in Canada. Daily Hive reached out to West Edmonton Mall for details on the store’s opening date.

Currently, the brand can be found in all six of Canada’s Holt Renfrew locations.