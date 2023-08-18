A mind-bending new attraction is opening next year at West Edmonton Mall

A new attraction that will bend your perception of reality is coming to West Edmonton Mall early next year.

Paradox Museum, described as one of the “most innovative spaces in the field of experiential entertainment,” will launch in WEM during the first quarter of 2024, Retail Insider says in an exclusive report.

The experiences inside the “museum” are based on a paradox or illusion that allows visitors to immerse themselves in the experience.

There are about 70 different exhibits; some are rooms you immerse yourself into, while others are displays or boards with the “most paradoxical exhibits in the world.”

The WEM location will be about 11,000 square feet, similar in size to Paradox Museum concepts currently operating in Paris, Barcelona, Stockholm, Cyprus, Las Vegas, Orlando and New Jersey.

Paradox Museum first opened in Olso, Norway, in April 2022. In December 2022, the group expanded to North America with a museum in Miami.

Daily Hive reached out to Paradox Museum for more details about the exhibits.