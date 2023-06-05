People are debating online where Edmonton's Northside truly begins

Edmonton’s Northside is a massive and culturally diverse area of the city, but what is its actual boundary?

Somebody on Twitter posed the question to their followers, and the responses were so varied it got us thinking — where does the Northside actually begin? And is this something we can all agree on?

One what Ave. does the Northside of Edmonton start, in your opinion? — Enema Bag Jones (@damnfoodcourt) May 31, 2023

Here is what people had to say:

“Northside” that exact term is everything north of the yellowhead — Rick Reid (@EternalHusbands) May 31, 2023

One person had a very nuanced response.

Northside: 118th

North side: the river

North Edmonton: Yellowhead — Max Amerongen (@MaxAmerongen) May 31, 2023

Apparently, there are many different ways to define the city’s north end. Some of the other responses were a bit all over the place.

The river should be the dividing line, like most every other city. — martin scorsese’s eyebrows (@ScorsesesBrows) May 31, 2023

north side starts at 107, north edmonton is after the yellowhead — Adam (@donair_poutine) May 31, 2023

True Northsiders know it’s 127th. — thinkITEM (@thinkitem) May 31, 2023

Everything north of the Henday pic.twitter.com/xzDKSPBZd9 — The Allan Report (@allantaylor) May 31, 2023

111. At first I was gonna say 118, but that would split Beverly, which is culturally north side. — Nathan Bluecheckmark (@NathanLeverette) May 31, 2023

However, there seems to be a bit of a consensus that Yellowhead Trail is the actual dividing line.

There was also “north of the tracks” which is/ was pretty much the yellow head — jimwacho (@jimwachowich) June 1, 2023

Some people don’t cross the river.

I don’t cross the Yellowhead, that’s the real boundary. — ThunderBoss (@ThunderBoss8) June 1, 2023

Every true northsider knows it’s yellowhead. Or 127ave. Same same — Shane Ducharme (@slimshaney77) May 31, 2023

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.