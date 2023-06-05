NewsHumour & Weird

People are debating online where Edmonton's Northside truly begins

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
Jun 5 2023, 6:36 pm
People are debating online where Edmonton's Northside truly begins
Jeff Whyte/Shutterstock

Edmonton’s Northside is a massive and culturally diverse area of the city, but what is its actual boundary?

Somebody on Twitter posed the question to their followers, and the responses were so varied it got us thinking — where does the Northside actually begin? And is this something we can all agree on?

Here is what people had to say:

One person had a very nuanced response.

Apparently, there are many different ways to define the city’s north end. Some of the other responses were a bit all over the place.

However, there seems to be a bit of a consensus that Yellowhead Trail is the actual dividing line.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

