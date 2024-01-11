A new 24/7 McDonald's location has opened in Leduc

McDonald’s just opened a new location in Leduc, and it’s good news for late-night snackers, as the spot is open 24/7.

The new McDonald’s location is in Woodbend Market, a retail space in West Leduc.

Whether you’re happy to relax or grab a quick meal on the go, the new location has you covered with both a restaurant, which is open daily from 6 am to 10 pm, and a drive-thru that’s open 24 hours a day.

The 24-hour spot will have all your favourite treats from Big Macs, McNuggets and McFlurrys to breakfast items like sausage or egg McMuffins.

Woodbend Market is also home to a Tim Hortons and Shopper’s Drug Mart. To top it all off, next month, a huge new grocery store will be opening its doors.

McDonald’s Woodbend Market

Address: 101 Hawthorn Way, Leduc

