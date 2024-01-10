Loblaws Your Independent Grocer opening in Leduc next month

A brand new grocery store is heading to Leduc, and it’s opening so soon.

The new Loblaws Your Independent Grocer is coming to Woodbend Market, a retail space in West Leduc, next month.

Vahagn’s Independent Grocer, the huge 32,000-square-foot store, is set to open sometime in February 2024.

The store will have all your grocery essentials, including a bakery, deli counter, meat and fish, as well as plenty of produce, frozen goods and pantry staples.

In a Facebook post, the owners of Vahagn’s Independent Grocer, Vahagn and Goharik, said: “We plan to provide a unique shopping experience as it’s our goal to go above and beyond for our customers.”

Woodbend Market is also home to a brand-new McDonalds, Tim Hortons, Shopper’s Drug Mart, and more.

We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for the official opening date of the new grocery store, so watch this space.

Loblaws Your Independent Grocer

Address: 106 Hawthorn Way, Leduc, Alberta

Facebook