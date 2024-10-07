A new independent bookstore is about to open in Edmonton

A new independent bookstore is about to open in south Edmonton, and we can’t wait to pick up a paperback or two in this increasingly vibrant area of the city.

Porch Light Books, which began as an online shop inside Michael Hingston’s home in 2020, is set to open its first brick-and-mortar location in the Mill Creek area.

The shop will be located inside the old Catholic Social Services Building on 99th Street, which is also home to Frank’s Pub, an exciting new neighbourhood bar also set to open soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Porch Light Books (@porchlightbooksyeg)

Porch Light Books sells various new and used books, and judging from its Instagram page, this will be an adorable addition to the community.

We also love that it’s directly across the Street from The Columbian’s newest coffee shop because what’s better than grabbing a coffee and doing a little book shopping?!

There is no official opening date for Porch Light Books yet, but it is expected to open sometime in the fall.

You might also like: What's open and closed in Edmonton this Thanksgiving long weekend

7 can't-miss food events happening this week in Edmonton

With spots like Glass Bookshop recently closing, we’re so glad to see new local bookstores opening up in YEG!

Porch Light Books

Address: 9867 89th Avenue NW

Instagram