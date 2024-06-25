McDavid's fiancee gives heartwarming shoutout to Oilers fans

As devastating as today must be, Connor McDavid’s fiancee, Lauren Kyle, still made sure to give props to the Edmonton Oilers fan base.

McDavid and the Oilers fell just short of winning the Stanley Cup last night, losing to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 by a 2-1 final. Despite the heartbreaking loss, Kyle not only thanked Oilers fans for their outstanding support but also promised that McDavid and his teammates would bring the Cup to Edmonton soon.

“As heartbroken [as] I am I feel so grateful to be in Edmonton with this group,” Kyle wrote. “I just need to say how proud I am of everything we accomplished this year, win or loss. Seeing so many fans travel across the continent to support our team was so incredible. We have the BEST fans in the league and no one deserves it more. We will bring it to Canada soon!!!”

Fans certainly did travel well throughout this run in order to support their team, particularly for Game 7 last night, where Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, was packed with Oilers jerseys.

Though the Oilers fell short of their ultimate goal, the hockey world was treated to the greatness of McDavid, who won the Conn Smythe in a losing effort thanks to a ridiculous 42 points through 23 games.

While Kyle’s words were heartwarming as is, her major support of the city and fan base may help ease the minds of Oilers fans worrying about the future of this team. McDavid has just two years remaining on his contract, which has led to some speculation about whether or not he’s willing to re-sign in Edmonton. Kyle’s comments suggest McDavid is determined to win with the Oilers, which is obviously a great sign for the organization moving forward.