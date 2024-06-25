Here's a look at the Oilers' Stanley Cup odds for next season

The thought of the Edmonton Oilers winning a Stanley Cup next season seems way too far away for many fans right now, who are going through heartbreak after coming oh-so-close this year.

The Oilers fell just short in what would have been a historic comeback, falling to the Florida Panthers by a 2-1 final in Game 7 last night. It’s a crushing blow for a fan base who truly believed this was the year.

That said, as the days pass and the sorrow decreases, fans will grow optimistic about the 2024-25 season. Based on the early odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Oilers appear to have a great shot at winning it all next year.

The Oilers are currently tied with the Dallas Stars for the fourth-best Stanley Cup odds for next season at +1000. The only teams to rank ahead of them are the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes (+950), as well as the Panthers, who sit alone in the top spot at +900.

The Oilers also sit number one in Stanley Cup odds for all Canadian teams. The next closest is the Toronto Maple Leafs, who sit ninth at +1400, while the Canucks are next up in the eleventh spot at +1900.

It doesn’t come as much surprise to see the Oilers this high, as their main core of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, and Evan Bouchard all remain under contract for next season, as does their starting goalie Stuart Skinner.

After this coming season, however, is where things could get very interesting for the Oilers.

Draisaitl has just one year left on his contract, and it remains to be seen whether or not he is willing to stick around in Edmonton. Should he sign an extension, the chances of McDavid doing so the following summer will increase dramatically. If he leaves, however, the Oilers’ Stanley Cup window could close after the 2024-25 season.