A new bakery opens this week in Edmonton's river valley
Aug 24 2021, 12:45 pm
Tasty treats and the smell of toasty bread are coming to Edmonton’s river valley. A new bakery opens this week in the Riverdale neighbourhood.
Bread + Butter Bakery is set to open its doors this Thursday, August 26.
The bakery is nestled in the Umphreville Block and is a sibling establishment to the Little Brick Cafe and the Dogpatch pub.
So there you have it. The delicious treats found at the beloved Little Brick Cafe can soon be found at the Bread + Butter Bakery.
Bread + Butter Bakery
When: Opens Thursday, August 26.
Address: 10158 90 Street NW, Edmonton