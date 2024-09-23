McDavid yells at Oilers teammates in fiery new Amazon doc

A fiery clip of an angry Connor McDavid yelling at his Edmonton Oilers teammates during last year’s Stanley Cup Final has surfaced in a trailer for a new Amazon Prime NHL docu-series.

Nobody has ever doubted the Oilers captain’s passion for the game of hockey, but the NHL’s best player rarely lets his emotions get the best of him publicly. That is about to change, as McDavid can be seen yelling at his team in a clip that was captured after losing a game in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

McDavid is seen standing in the Florida visitor’s dressing room in full uniform, passionately yelling for the team to do better.

“That’s not good enough, it’s the finals,” McDavid starts off in the clip. “Dig in, right now!”

It’s not clear what game this happened after, but it is easy to narrow things down. The Oilers lost three games on the road during their seven-game series against the Florida Panthers. This wouldn’t make sense after Game 7, given that the team would have run out of room to “dig in.”

Game 2’s 4-1 loss would make sense as a point where this kind of reaction could be warranted. The Oilers went down 2-0 in the series at that point and were coming off a 3-0 loss in Game 1. That would make sense for a point where frustration could have started to boil over.

This is a glimpse behind the scenes of the Oilers that fans have not quite had throughout McDavid’s NHL career and is a promising sneak peek of what fans can expect from Amazon’s new docu-series titled FaceOff.

The series is expected to focus on the Oilers in two episodes, fittingly named “Cup or Bust Part I/II.”

Episode breakdown for FaceOff: Inside the NHL. Show airs on Prime Video, globally. pic.twitter.com/ID3vswe4BJ — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) September 23, 2024

We’ll see what else will be shown when the series debuts on Amazon Prime on October 4.