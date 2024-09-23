Ex-Oilers winger Jesse Puljujarvi is lighting up the preseason

The NHL preseason has begun and a former Edmonton Oilers player has already made a bit of a splash to start.

Jesse Puljujarvi, a former first-round pick of the Oilers back in 2016, is now fighting for a spot on the Pittsburgh Penguins NHL roster. The big Finn appeared in the team’s first preseason contest against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

It wasn’t a great night for the Penguins, who dropped a 7-3 decision, but it was Puljujarvi who scored all three goals for the team, notching his first hat trick in the NHL, preseason or not.

He is now tied with Sabres forward JJ Peterka for the preseason lead in goals with three.

Puljujarvi was and remains quite a contentious player among the Oilers fan base. He was initially drafted fourth-overall by Edmonton back in 2016 and while the hype surrounding him was strong initially, it quickly fizzled as he struggled to adjust to the NHL game. A slew of major injuries also slowed down his progress.

Frustration crept in quickly as Puljujarvi left to play in Finland for a couple of seasons after spending just three seasons with the Oilers. He did, however, return to the club for the 2020-21 season and while he did look a lot better, he still struggled to live up to his draft position. Edmonton decided to finally cut him loose at the 2023 NHL trade deadline in a deal that sent him to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Not much progress was made by Puljujarvi in the 17 games he played with the Hurricanes and he eventually was left unsigned at the end of that season. He then underwent major hip surgery over the summer of 2023 and was eventually signed to a two-year deal by the Penguins midway through the 2023-24 season. He picked up three goals and four points in 22 games last season.

Heading into this season, Puljujarvi had no guarantee of cracking the NHL club out of training camp. Yet, if he continues his scoring ways, he may force the Penguins to give him a spot.