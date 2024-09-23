Oilers' Zach Hyman scores new endorsement deal

Edmonton Oilers star Zach Hyman notched an astounding 54 goals last year, and it appears he also scored a new endorsement deal heading into the 2024-25 NHL season.

After announcing his presence as one of the top-scoring wingers in the league, the 32-year-old Hyman has officially inked an endorsement deal with hockey equipment brand Warrior. He will join teammates Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse and other Oilers who have also worked with the brand.

Warrior announced his arrival in a post to Instagram revealing a roster of players helping to market its “Breakthrough” campaign last and also posted a video of Hyman earlier this morning decked out in Warrior equipment.

In the video, Hyman let everyone know what his secret to scoring 50+ goals in a season was.

“Warrior stick… that’s it,” Hyman said with a cheeky smile.

Perhaps even more impressive than the 54 goals he scored during the regular season was his ability to stay hot throughout the playoffs. The gritty forward scored 16 goals in 25 postseason games en route to the Stanley Cup Final, which led the entire league by five goals and was just three off of the NHL record of 19.

It was truly a memorable year for Hyman and one that is even more impressive considering he is on the wrong end of 30. He will look to once again prove his doubters wrong this season as he has locked up a spot on Connor McDavid’s wing.

His first step in repeating last year’s performance comes tonight as he is expected to draw into Edmonton’s preseason game against the Calgary Flames.