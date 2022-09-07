The Golden 88 Restaurant in Sherwood Park was recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services inspected the establishment.

The inspector found more than 15 violations at the restaurant located at 65 Graham Road that could be harmful or dangerous to public health.

“[There is] evidence of a mouse infestation,” reads the written order from the AHS.

“Mouse droppings observed throughout the facility, including the floors, on various shelf surfaces, in food storage areas, on equipment, and within storage containers.”

There were also dead mice that were found in traps, the order stated.

This closure order from the AHS was dated on September 2, with a verbal order given on September 1.

There were many other instances of unhealthy and unsafe conditions found by the inspector like “flies in the food preparation area” and “dirty utensils and food storage containers within the facility.”

“[There was] poor sanitation throughout the kitchen,” said the AHS order. “Dirt and debris were observed on walls and shelving, the floor and under the dishwashing sink, shelving units, cooking equipment, food preparation counters, coolers and freezers, and inside the walk-in cooler.”

Before the food establishment can reopen, the owner will have to undertake and diligently pursue the completion of several work-related changes, like using an approved sanitizer to clean and dispose of all mice droppings observed in the food establishment.

There were also several foods safe and cleanliness changes to be made before reopening, like ensuring all doors, windows, and screens are closed at all times to prevent the entrance of flies into the facility.

The current status of the closure order on the AHS website is listed as active, meaning it is “currently in effect and the requirements must be followed before it can reopen.”

Dished was able to contact ownership for a comment on the situation.

“We are doing out best to comply with AHS, and are very close to resolving all the issues and what was asked of us,” Golden 88 told Dished through Facebook. “Hopefully we are able to reopen this weekend or early next week.”

Golden 88 Restaurant

Address: 65 Graham Road, Sherwood Park