NAIT students and staff asked to stay away after hangar goes up in flames

Heavy smoke could be seen across Edmonton last night after a massive fire engulfed a historic WWII airplane hangar in Edmonton’s Blatchford area.

Students and staff at nearby NAIT are being asked to stay home today due to poor air quality from the fire.

1/3 As a result of the Hangar 11 fire on Blatchford Monday night, poor air quality has been detected in buildings throughout NAIT’s main campus. Out of an abundance of caution, all students and non-essential staff are asked to stay away from main campus on Tuesday, Apr. 23. — NAIT (@NAIT) April 23, 2024



Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) says that calls for a fire at Hangar 11 came in at 6:54 pm Monday, with crews arriving on the scene at 7 pm.

Not long after, a second alarm fire was declared at 7:28 pm, EFRS told Daily Hive. Dozens of videos flooded social media, showing massive flames and smoke pouring out from the building and, at one point, the hangar roof collapsing.

LRT service was temporarily cancelled to the new NAIT/Blatchford Market station at around 8 pm and resumed around 10:30 pm.

A total of 11 crews responded to the fire and no injuries have been reported.

According to EFRS, the fire has yet to be called under control or out. As of 6 am, two fire crews were still on the scene.

Built in 1942, Hangar 11 was one of only two remaining WWII-era hangars built through a partnership with the US Air Force. It was part of the Northwest Staging Route, a series of airports developed to assist the Lend-Lease program during World War II.

The fire, including cause and damage estimates, remains under investigation.