Oilers' Hyman had the perfect response to scoring playoff hat trick

The Edmonton Oilers put up seven goals in a huge win over the LA Kings in Game 1 of their playoff series and much of that was thanks to Zach Hyman’s first career playoff hat trick.

The Oilers leading goal-scorer in the regular season didn’t miss a beat in the team’s first playoff game of the year. All three of his goals were off of passes from Connor McDavid, who ended the night with a whopping five assists.

Hyman, never one to shy away from keeping things lighthearted, had the perfect response after the game when he was told that the hats thrown on the ice filled up 14 large plastic bags.

“Good for the Oilers store,” laughed Hyman. “That’s crazy, I’ve never seen so many hats… Pretty special to do it here in front of the fans.”

"In the playoffs every goal you score just gets you closer the the ultimate goal." Hyman speaks after registering a hat trick in tonight’s Game 1 7-4 win.@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/1blAoqEitC — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 23, 2024

The 14 bags were no exaggeration as the moments after the hat trick delayed the game by a few minutes as the Rogers Place crew tried to wrangle them all up. Eventually, the hats were all put in plastic bags and brought outside of the Oilers dressing room.

“Yeah, definitely up there,” Evan Bouchard said after being asked if that was the most hats he’d ever seen on the ice. “I can’t remember the last time I’ve seen more.”

Zach Hyman nets his first career playoff hat trick while Connor McDavid picks up his FIFTH assist! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZShTKsKX9Q — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 23, 2024

Rumour has it that over 1000 hats were thrown onto Rogers Place ice after his goal. That sounds unbelievable until you see all the bags.

I’m told Hyman’s hat trick filled 14 bags of hats #Oilers pic.twitter.com/uhqBNmF8CR — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) April 23, 2024

The hat trick caps off something that Oilers fans have not been able to see their team do in quite some time. The 7-4 victory is the first Game 1 win for the team since the second round of the 2017 playoffs when they did it against Anaheim. This means that the Oilers have not led 1-0 in a playoff series in about seven seasons.

It’s early days for the 2024 Playoffs, but the three goals put him atop the NHL postseason goal-scoring race. McDavid leads players in overall points with five.

We’ll see if Hyman can add to his amazing start to the playoffs when Game 2 gets underway at Rogers Place on Wednesday night.