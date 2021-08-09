Live music lovers rejoice: a music festival is taking over the Edmonton Ski Club this week for three nights of special performances.

The Winter in Summer Music Festival starts on Thursday, August 12 with performers each night until the evening of Saturday, August 14.

Thursday’s lineup features Kane Incognito and the Dylan Farrell Band. Friday features The Royal Foundry, and FKB, and the event wraps up with performances by Whale & The Wolf and El Niven and the Alibi on Saturday.

There is limited seating capacity for the festival, and tickets are required. They cost $35 per day and can be purchased here.

Cashless ordering is also being used to limit contact.

If you can’t make it to this round of shows, you are in luck — a second lineup of performers will be back from September 17 to 18.

When: August 12 to August 14, 2021

Where: Edmonton Ski Club (9613 96 Avenue NW, Edmonton)