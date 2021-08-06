Itching to putt a golfball down the green a bit, but don’t want to committ to a full 18 holes? Check out the best mini golf spots in Edmonton you have to go to at least once.

From an outdoor course to your picking from two in North America’s largest mall, go hit up these mini golf spots in Edmonton.

This minituare golf course is one to check out, featuring a glow in the dark course with blasts of neon and colour throughout the course. It’s spooky vibes brings tons of fun year-round, and is certainly one of the best mini golf spots in Edmonton you have to go to at least once.

Address: 3414 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-756-5533

Nestled in the heart of the tremendous West Edmonton Mall, Professor WEM’s Adventure Golf offers a unique 18-hole miniature golf course with cartoonish caricatures and colourful atmosphere. It’s fun for a first date, or a trip with the family.

Address: 8882 170 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-444-5321

A second mini golf course is also tucked away in West Edmonton Mall, cause North America’s biggest mall can’t have just one mini golf course! You can help save the dragons by putting your way through this 18-hole blacklight mini golf course or find your way through the Crystal Labyrinth mirror maze.

Address: 8882 170 Street NW #1767, Edmonton

Phone: 780-444-5321

It’s Edmonton’s only outdoor mini golf course, boasting 18 holes, with the front nine holes California style and the back nine are old school. Take your shot putting through barns, windmills, sharks, monsters, ice cream cones and other obstacles. There is also a huge garden golf gnome to check out too.

Address: 13510 Ellerslie Road SW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-414-0017