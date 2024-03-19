5 fantastic kid-friendly restaurants in Edmonton

Spring break is just around the corner, and while getting out and about is always the name of the game, it can be hard to find restaurants where your kids will actually want to eat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet Pea Cafe & Playhouse (@sweetpeacafeandplayhouse)

This plant-based cafe not only has tons of delicious bites that kids will adore but also has a full playhouse to keep the little ones entertained. You’ll need to schedule ahead for playtime, but it’s more than worth it.

Address: 14238 85th Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rockin’ Robyn’s (@rockinrobyndiner)

Rockin’ Robyn’s is a classic 1950s-style diner with a huge menu of breakfast, lunch, and dinner items that will be a hit with the whole family. There’s also a large kids’ menu of eggs and bacon, pancakes, chilli cheese fries, and “pizza”dillas.

Address: 16604 – 109th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flame & Barrel | Windermere (@flameandbarrel)

Flame & Barrel is a family-owned spot in Windermere that makes the perfect pit stop for a quick bite or a family dinner. The kid’s menu is stuffed with items for $10 or less, and it includes an ice cream dessert. What’s not to love?

Address: 1237 Windermere Way SW, Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OTTO Food and Drink (@otto_yeg)



Inspired by the cafes of Amsterdam, Otto is a cozy neighbourhood spot that offers great food and drink options for all ages. The menu of shareables — such as fish and chips, pork schnitzel, currywurst, and more — is perfect for the whole family to share.

Address: 11405 95 Street, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVEPIZZA (@lovepizza_yeg)

With plenty of locations in and around Edmonton, Love Pizza is the perfect place to grab some delicious pizza. Kids aged 10 or under can enjoy a kid’s cut; a half-size pizza with two toppings, a drink, and a treat for less than $7.

Address: 10196 109th Street, Edmonton

Address: 5011 Mullen Road NW, Edmonton

Address: #314, 11 Westwind Drive, Spruce Grove

Address: #110, 5411 Discovery Way, Leduc

Address: 2812 James Mowatt Trail, Edmonton

Instagram