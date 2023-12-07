6 most charming communities in Edmonton during Christmas

As a winter city, Edmonton provides the perfect backdrop for Christmas light displays, and that is evident in the many neighbourhoods that go all-out during this time of year.

These are six neighbourhoods in the Edmonton area that are incredibly charming during the holiday season. Bundle up, grab something warm to drink, and spend an evening admiring all of the gorgeous displays!

Laurier Heights

If you’ve travelled on the Whitemud near the Quesnell Bridge recently, you’ve likely noticed the Christmas tree on the hill in the Laurier Heights neighbourhood. Homes in this community go all out during the holiday season, and it’s a charming and lovely sight to see.

Highlands

With an adorable main strip and a whole ton of history, Highlands almost feels like its own tiny town within Edmonton. It’s full of charm, with tree-lined streets and the famous McGrath Mansion, and it lights up beautifully during the holiday season.

Westmount

Marked as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in Canada by The Globe and Mail, this area is well deserving of a spot on this list. With its fantastic restaurant scene, art galleries, scenic views along the Victoria Promenade, historic homes, stores, and bakeries, it’s bumping with all kinds of things to do year-round, and when winter arrives, the All is Bright festival takes place.

Woodlands, St. Albert

Located in St. Albert, the Woodlands community goes all-out during Christmastime, from lights arching over the sidewalks to intricate displays on the front lawns of homes. It’s a must-see in the Edmonton region!

Strathcona

One of Edmonton’s oldest neighbourhoods, Old Strathcona is undeniably a charming part of town. Its historic homes and ample gardens give this area a timeless, comfortable feeling. Grab a coffee from any of Whyte Avenue’s fabulous cafes and enjoy the many illuminated streets during this time of year.

Crestwood

Home of the iconic Candy Cane Lane, Crestwood is arguably the most charming place in Edmonton during the Christmas season. It wouldn’t be Christmas in YEG without it!