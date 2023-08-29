You could own this custom $850K Japanese-style home in Edmonton

As one of the best places in the country to currently buy real estate, Edmonton’s housing market offers a variety of options, from the ultra-affordable to the high-end. However, sometimes, real estate listings turn up that are truly one-of-a-kind.

How would you design your dream home if you had the money to do so? Someone in Edmonton made theirs a reality with this Japanese architecture-inspired custom home, and now it can be yours for the cool price of $880,000.

Tucked away next to the Mill Creek Ravine at 9330 98 Street, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom house was listed on Zoocasa and boasts stunning vaulted ceilings with large skylights illuminating the space.

Its custom woodwork and Japanese inspiration can be found throughout the house, from the tranquil zen garden in the primary room all the way to the immaculately kept kitchen. It’s certainly not the typical floor plan you’d see in a home in Edmonton, and we love to see it.

The primary suite comes adorned with a sitting room, a piece spa-styled ensuite, two walk-in closets, a two-story atrium, and shoji sliding doors to create separation and privacy between the spaces.

On the second level, you’ll find a floor built for entertaining, with gorgeous views overlooking the ravine’s trees and valleys.

The stunning chef’s kitchen features Japanese-inspired cabinetry with two ovens, a gas stove, pot and utility sinks, copper countertops, and an enormous walk-in pantry.

In the basement, you will find a bedroom plus a flex room, which could easily be converted into a third bedroom.

“Original and inspiring, this custom home is just steps to the trail system and only minutes to downtown, U of A and the trendy shops and cafes of Old Strathcona. Immaculate and a pleasure to view!”

Would you buy this place for $850,000? Or how would you design your dream home? Let us know in the comments.