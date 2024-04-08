Miss the Mindbender? You can still ride its trains at a park in the USA

If you’ve been missing the thrill of the triple-loop action of Galaxyland’s now-defunct Mindbender, you may want to book a ticket to Monticello, Indiana.

According to the Rollercoaster DataBase (RCDB), the All-American Triple Loop rollercoaster, set to open this year at Indiana Beach Amusement Park, will use the former trains from the Mindbender.

The Mindbender, an iconic ride in West Edmonton Mall’s Galaxyland Amusement Park, closed in July 2021 after 36 years of operation. It was officially decommissioned in early 2023 and dismantled while the park underwent a Hasboro-themed transformation.

But now, the rollercoaster’s train cars will get a new lease on life at Indiana Beach.

The All-American Triple Loop is 108 feet tall, 3,379 feet long, and has a wild 100-foot drop with a G-force of 6.1, the RCDB states.

The database also claims that the All-American Triple Loop is the world’s first roller coaster with three vertical loops.

It was manufactured in 1984 and designed by the same engineer as Galaxyland’s Mindbender, Ingenieur Büro Stengel.

T-Minus 5…4…3…2…1… We have LIFT OFF! The rumors are true. We are officially in the testing phase of the All American Triple Loop!#indianabeach #schwarzkopf #goosebumps pic.twitter.com/BuRFzUZMDx — Indiana Beach Amusement & Water Park (@IndianaBeach) November 9, 2023

So, if you’re looking for a little hit of nostalgia mixed with the excitement of an enormous rollercoaster, now you know where to plan your summer holiday!

Daily Hive reached out to Indiana Beach and West Edmonton Mall but did not hear back from them at the time of publication.