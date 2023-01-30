It's the end of an era for Galaxyland's most famous ride

Thrill-seekers will need to look elsewhere after West Edmonton Mall announced the closure of its most iconic roller coaster in Galaxyland.

On Monday, Galaxyland confirmed the closure of the Mindbender, the world’s largest indoor triple-loop roller coaster, which was introduced when the park opened in 1985. The ride’s retirement comes as the park undergoes a Hasbro-themed transformation.

“While the Mindbender will be missed, we are excited to announce that we are working on groundbreaking new plans for family thrills that will immerse our guests in an out-of-this-world experience,” said Lori Bethel, vice president of parks and attractions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

The Monopoly Railroad Train and Hungry Hungry Hippos-themed bumper cars are just a few of the rides that have been transformed into Hasbro’s most iconic games. Phase one of the redevelopment opened last December, with the second phase to open sometime this year.

Unfortunately, you won’t get another chance to lose your lunch on the Mindbender as it has already been decommissioned and redevelopment has begun.