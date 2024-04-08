Legendary Edmonton broadcaster Daryl McIntyre announces retirement

Veteran broadcaster Daryl McIntyre is signing off for one last time soon, capping a 41-year-long career at the end of next month.

McIntyre, who currently hosts 630 CHED Mornings, made the announcement on X on Monday, calling it “the perfect way to wrap up 41 years of broadcasting.”

It’s the perfect way to wrap up 41 years of broadcasting. Finishing with the radio station I grew up with after the TV station I grew up with. I’m retiring from broadcasting. I will still do voice work, emcee and auctioneer. Last day on air: May 31. Thank you all for a good run! pic.twitter.com/h5yz7hCqAX — Daryl McIntyre (@1DarylMcIntyre) April 8, 2024

McIntyre’s storied career included a 33-year stint at CTV News Edmonton before signing off from the anchor desk on September 13, 2019.

