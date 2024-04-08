NewsMedia

Legendary Edmonton broadcaster Daryl McIntyre announces retirement

Laine Mitchell
Apr 8 2024, 6:39 pm
Veteran broadcaster Daryl McIntyre is signing off for one last time soon, capping a 41-year-long career at the end of next month.

McIntyre, who currently hosts 630 CHED Mornings, made the announcement on X on Monday, calling it “the perfect way to wrap up 41 years of broadcasting.”

McIntyre’s storied career included a 33-year stint at CTV News Edmonton before signing off from the anchor desk on September 13, 2019.

His post added that he will still be doing voice work, emceeing, and auctioneering. You can catch him on his last day on air on May 31.

