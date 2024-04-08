“Brothers fight”: Perry and Kane explain what happened on Oilers bench

Corey Perry and Evander Kane have shed some light on an emotional outburst on the Edmonton Oilers bench during Saturday night’s 4-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.

The incident happened following a scrum at the end of the second period. The Sportsnet broadcast caught a very emotional Perry yelling at Evander Kane. What Perry was upset about was not very clear, though Kane did have a turnover on the previous shift.

HOLD ON HOLD ON HOLD ON…HER SISTER WAS A WITCH RIGHT? pic.twitter.com/gVmhJEDcOH — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 7, 2024

Perry and Kane were both on the ice at Rogers Place this morning for Oilers practice, and both of them talked to the media after the skate. Of course, the pair was immediately asked about the spat, and both of them laughed it off and said that everything had been resolved.

“Brothers fight, just trying to bring the best out of everybody,” Perry told reporters. “We weren’t playing our best hockey and just frustration and emotions boiling over… we talked about it, apologized, and that’s it.

“That’s what makes a team work, that’s how you win. You hold everyone accountable, you push everybody’s buttons, you do whatever you have to do to get the best out of everybody.”

"That’s how you win. You hold everybody accountable, you push everybody's buttons. You do whatever you have to do to get the best out of everybody." Corey Perry shares his thoughts after a Monday practice at @RogersPlace.@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/gR6ANLqVeK — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 8, 2024

The 38-year-old veteran added that this sort of thing is not uncommon on an NHL bench, but this time the cameras caught it all on video. Kane held a similar sentiment about the ordeal, throwing in a bit of humour as well.

“We’re fine, we’re partners in the Masters Pool tomorrow,” laughed Kane. “Conversations and frustrations happen all the time… When two veteran guys specifically show a little emotion, people are uncomfortable, but I think with me and him we are the least uncomfortable in those situations.

“It was the heat of the moment, cameras are always looking at me specifically these days and I guess I just have to enjoy it.”

"Guys are competitive & want to win & want to make each other better." Evander Kane catches up with the media after an #Oilers practice day.@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/PO1jq8OxPS — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 8, 2024

Kane also mentioned that he understands that he receives a lot of media attention and jokingly said that it’s time he gets a cut from the stories written about him.

“People look for it for clicks and storylines… whenever you [reporters] want to present me with a cheque, I’ll be happy to accept it.”

Both players said that the argument helped the team down the stretch, as the Oilers played a pretty good third period to help polish off the Flames.

As the team prepares for what is sure to be an emotional opening round — potentially against a team like the LA Kings and Vegas Golden Knights — it could be seen as a good thing that the passion is already starting to ramp up a few weeks in advance of the playoffs.