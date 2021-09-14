Edmonton's Metro Cinema to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine, negative test

An Edmonton movie theatre will soon require guests to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination or produce a negative test.

Starting September 20, anyone attending events at Metro Cinema will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entry.

“We have the utmost respect for your privacy, and we are following the lead of sports and entertainment venues, independent cinemas, and arts organizations across the country, and around the world,” the cinema posted on their Facebook page.

“We don’t make this decision lightly, but a near-future without government-mandated health protections looms, and we continue to invite film fans to the safest environment we are able to offer.”



“As cases climb, vaccines are the best tool available to slow the spread of the virus, prevent serious outcomes, and allow us to continue to gather safely at the Garneau.⁠”

The theatre will accept ‘hard copy’ vaccination papers/certificates/cards, as long as your full name is clear and visible and matches your government issued photo identification.

Photographs of your ‘hard copy’ vaccination papers, certificate, or card are acceptable as long as your full name is clear and visible, and matches your government issued photo identification.

Immunization records from the MyHealth Alberta app or any other Provincial, Territorial or Federal application will be accepted too.