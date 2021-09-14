Edmonton's Metro Cinema to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine, negative test
An Edmonton movie theatre will soon require guests to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination or produce a negative test.
Starting September 20, anyone attending events at Metro Cinema will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entry.
“We have the utmost respect for your privacy, and we are following the lead of sports and entertainment venues, independent cinemas, and arts organizations across the country, and around the world,” the cinema posted on their Facebook page.
“We don’t make this decision lightly, but a near-future without government-mandated health protections looms, and we continue to invite film fans to the safest environment we are able to offer.”
Immunization records from the MyHealth Alberta app or any other Provincial, Territorial or Federal application will be accepted too.