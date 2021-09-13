Albertans can now register to get $100 for getting their COVID-19 vaccine

Eligible Albertans can now register to get a $100 debit card for getting their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The one-time incentive is for all Albertans age 18 or older who receive either a first or second dose of the vaccine between September 3 and October 14, according to a government news release.

After vaccination, people can go to alberta.ca/VaccineDebitCard and register online to receive a prefilled debit card. Alberta Health will validate all registrations against provincial immunization data.

CIBC will distribute the debit cards.

The first 15,000 Albertans will receive their debit cards in October. Debit cards for additional eligible registrants will be delivered in November and December.

“Vaccines offer the best protection from COVID-19 – we’ve seen the results of vaccination, right here in Alberta,” said Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health, in a news release.

“The more Albertans we can encourage to get vaccinated, the safer all of us will be. This incentive is just the latest in a number of approaches we’ve used to make the vaccines accessible and available to all eligible Albertans. Now is the time to get your shot.”

As of Thursday, 78.9% of eligible Albertans have received at least one dose of vaccine and 70.9% of eligible Albertans are fully protected with both doses.