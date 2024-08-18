McDavid's wife Lauren gives behind-the-scenes look at wedding

More videos have been released by Lauren Kyle that show a behind-the-scenes look at her wedding to Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid last month.

The two tied the knot on July 27 at Muskoka Lake in Ontario, but it has taken a while for photos and videos of the event to be released to the public. Vogue Australia gave fans a first look at photos from the event and then, slowly but surely, guests started posting photos of their own.

Lauren has been posting a series of videos on her Instagram over the past few days that highlight some behind-the-scenes of the five main events of the wedding, including the rehearsal dinner, welcome party, ceremony, reception, and afterparty.

The main event, the ceremony, took place right beside the lake and was extravagant as you would expect the wedding of the NHL’s brightest star to be.

Vogue described McDavid’s vows to be more “emotional and heartfelt” than expected and though this video doesn’t show what he said, it does show the all-important first kiss between the newlyweds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Kyle (@laurenkyle1)



This video was only the third in a series of five that Lauren shared on her Instagram.

The first video featured a look at a vintage-style rehearsal dinner on the water that took place on a steamship. Everyone seemed to dress in what she described as a “romantic old money theme.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Kyle (@laurenkyle1)

From there, hockey’s newest power couple then held a welcome party for their guests. It was a star-studded guest list that included several of McDavid’s teammates, both past and present, as well as a few other big names such as Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris and musical duo Loud Luxury.

Lauren themed the party as a “European summer dream.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Kyle (@laurenkyle1)

After the ceremony, the newlyweds then hosted a reception for their guests. The setting was shockingly beautiful as it took place in a wooded area near the lake. Lauren put it best when she captioned the video dedicated to the reception as a “fairytale dinner in the forest.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Kyle (@laurenkyle1)

Lastly, the afterparty got underway. We have already seen a few photos from this event, including a few shirtless Oilers teammates dancing the night away, but Lauren’s video gave a closer look into just how electric the party was.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Kyle (@laurenkyle1)

It looks like a wedding that certainly lived up to the hype and one that everyone in attendance, especially the McDavids, won’t soon forget.