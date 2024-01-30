Former Oilers player has jersey retired overseas

A former Edmonton Oilers player has had his jersey retired by a team in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).

This morning, the Oilers shared on social media that alumni Liam Reddox had the honour of having his number raised to the rafter for the Växjö Lakers after spending the last eight seasons playing for them.

Congrats to #Oilers alum Liam Reddox who had his number 85 retired today by the Växjö Lakers of the Swedish Hockey League! Liam played 100 @NHL games with us before moving to the SHL & starring with Växjö for eight seasons. https://t.co/srd408KeFy — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 30, 2024

Reddox was drafted 112th overall by the Oilers in the 2004 NHL Draft. He spent his junior years playing on OHL’s Peterborough Petes and appeared in 100 games with the Oilers between 2007 and 2011. During that span, he scored six goals and 24 points before deciding to head to Sweden to play out the remainder of his career.

His play in the SHL was much more impressive than his time in the NHL. In eight seasons with Växjö, Reddox scored 72 goals and 150 points, which is tied for third in franchise scoring with the Swedish club.

His last season with the Lakers came in 2018-19 and he would play one more season in Britain’s EIHL before hanging up his skates.

Reddox’s #85 is just the third number that the Lakers have retired. His banner joins Stefan Nilsson’s #14 and Johan Markusson’s #38 in the rafters of Vida Arena.

For many fans, it might be an obscure name from a time when the Oilers weren’t a very good hockey team. Though he may not have had much success at the NHL level, it sure is nice to see just how good of a career Reddox had overseas.