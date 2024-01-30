McDavid opts for ice dips instead of sunny beach during Oilers bye week

The All-Star break is here for the Edmonton Oilers, but Connor McDavid isn’t jetting off to a tropical climate.

With nine days off in a row, that’s what many of McDavid’s teammates will be doing. And it’ll be well-earned for a team that has won 16 games in a row.

McDavid, along with Leon Draisaitl, will be representing the Oilers at All-Star Weekend. But he doesn’t need to be in Toronto for the festivities until Thursday.

Plenty of time to whip down to Mexico or somewhere else hot to catch a few rays.

But McDavid is built differently.

Instead of lying by the pool, McDavid was chopping ice with an axe.

“No beach this bye week,” McDavid joked on Instagram.

“Ice dips and some R&R up north,” the Oilers captain said before offering a warning about ice dipping solo or in deep water.

The Oilers are one win away from tying the NHL record for consecutive victories. Their next game is against the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights on February 6.