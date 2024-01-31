Ex-Oilers forward Puljujärvi thriving in AHL

It’s taken a while, but it looks like ex-Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujärvi is finally making good progress to return to the NHL this season.

The Finnish forward has been playing in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins over the past month, and the results have been encouraging. In 11 games with the Penguins, Puljujärvi has scored four goals and eight points.

Puljujärvi’s 4th goal in his last 7 games. give the guy a chance in the show

pic.twitter.com/siu03jBSLy — ryan 🛸 (@OTCellyy) January 27, 2024

The former fourth-overall pick from 2016 hasn’t quite had the NHL career that many envisioned for him. He spent six seasons with the Oilers between 2016 and 2023 but was not able to surpass 40 points in a single season. He also decided to spend a full season in Finland during that span after requesting a trade from the organization in 2019.

After the two sides made amends, Puljujärvi returned to Edmonton for three more seasons before finally being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline.

He would play 17 regular-season games with the Hurricanes and an additional seven playoff games but would not be offered a contract extension. Instead, Puljujärvi opted for significant hip surgery to treat an underlying injury over the summer.

When he got back to full health, the Pittsburgh Penguins signed the 26-year-old to a PTO and assigned him to play with their AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Puljujärvi does not currently have an NHL contract with any team. The Penguins have some interest in seeing what he can do, but other teams are also free to offer the Finn a contract if they desire.

If the production keeps steady for Puljujärvi in the AHL, he seems like a low-risk option for a team looking to add a two-way spark to their game. If not the Penguins, then perhaps the San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks, or Anaheim Ducks could come calling.