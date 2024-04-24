McDavid and Draisaitl among the best playoff scorers in NHL history

It’s no secret that Edmonton Oilers superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl aren’t intimidated by the big lights of playoff hockey.

That fact was on display during Monday night’s 7-4 victory against the LA Kings in Game 1 of their opening series. Draisaitl recorded his 23rd two-point playoff game of his career with a goal and assists while McDavid logged five assists, which hasn’t been done in an NHL postseason game since Geoff Courtnell did it with the Kings in 1998.

“[McDavid is] a special player, obviously,” Hyman told media after Game 1. “When he’s playing like that, he controls the game… that’s what he does.”

MCDAVID WITH THE SPINORAMA AND DISH TO HYMAN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pVM09oAxFA — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 23, 2024

McDavid has a ridiculous 29 goals and 80 points through the first 50 playoff games in his career. That marker is third-most by a player through their first 50 postseason appearances in NHL history, behind only Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.

His German running mate is not far behind him. Draisaitl has 32 goals and 79 points in his first 50 playoff games, which has him right behind McDavid for fourth all-time. Draisaitl’s power-play goal on Monday night showcased his otherworldly goalscoring ability.

Still thinking about this shot, btw 🎯 pic.twitter.com/KuKzLpDyqM — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 23, 2024

Despite all the individual success, both Draisaitl and McDavid are far from satisfied. The Oilers have gone on a few exciting playoff runs over the last couple of seasons, including an appearance in the Western Conference Finals in 2022, but they have yet to reach the ultimate goal of the Stanley Cup.

The dynamic duo is off to a great start, but the playoffs are not won in a single game. Plenty of work is yet to be done and that will require both McDavid and Draisaitl to continue doing what they have their entire career.

There is no reason to doubt they can’t continue being among the most productive players in playoff history.